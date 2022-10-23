Tau: Bafana Bafana star returns to action as Al Ahly secure Aswan win ahead of Zamalek clash

- Tau was sidelined for over two months due to an injury
- The Lion of Judah made a substitute appearance against the Nile Crocodiles
- Al Ahly's next game is Cairo Derby clash against Zamalek
WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old came on in the 86th minute in what was the Red Eagles' second Egyptian Premier League game of the 2022-23 campaign.
Nicknamed Lion of Judah, Tau was able to help coach Marcel Koller's side hold the Nile Crocodiles in the latter stages of the match and ultimately, Al Ahly emerged as 1-0 winners courtesy of Ali Maaloul's goal.
It is Tau's maiden appearance of the new campaign having recovered from an injury he picked up in a league game against Al Masry in early August and it proved to be a season-ending injury.
THE BIGGER PICTURE?: The Lion of Judah's return from injury has given Al Ahly a welcome boost with the Cairo giants having endured a disappointing 2021-22 season in which they failed to win the competitions they coveted the most, the Egyptian Premier League and Caf Champions League.
The Red Eagles are expected to mount a serious challenge for the two titles this term under coach Koller. The Austrian mentor replaced Ricardo Soares who was dismissed at the end of last season after failing to win a trophy with the ambitious club.
Koller seems to be ready to give Tau a chance to re-cement his place in the 10-time African champions' starting line-up and it is up to the Bafana Bafana star to work hard and impress the 1999-2000 Swiss Super League title-winning coach.
TAU IN ACTION AGAINST ASWAN
WHAT IS NEXT FOR AL AHLY AND TAU: The Lion of Judah will be hoping to make another appearance when Al Ahly take on their arch-rivals Zamalek on Friday. The Egyptian Super Cup encounter is scheduled to be played at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.