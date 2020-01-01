Tau: Bafana Bafana attacker linked with loan move to Anderlecht

The Witbank-born star is still struggling to get his UK work permit and he could find himself working with Man City legend Vincent Kompany in Belgium

Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau is set to return to for a third successive season.

According to Belgian publication, HLN, are close to signing the 26-year-old on loan from side & Hove Albion with no option to buy him out of his contract at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Last week, Tau bid farewell to following the expiry of his season-long loan deal.

More teams

It was the left-footed player's second season in Belgium after spending the first year abroad with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the lower division.

Tau's camp has been working tirelessly to get him to play in the Premier League next season.

However, it appears another loan deal is on the cards with HLN reporting talks between Brighton and Anderlecht at an advanced stage.

Furthermore, the publication reports that Tau is already undergoing medicals with Anderlecht in .

Tau won the league with Club Brugge and featured heavily in European competitions over the past 12 months.

At one stage, the former star was linked with a possible move to with SC reported to be interested in his services.

Amiens got relegated to French Ligue 2 after finishing 19th on the log when the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018, Tau has won one league title.

In his first season, he featured in 34 matches across all competitions for Union Saint-Gilloise and found the back of the net 11 times.

During that period, Tau registered 13 assists as he became one of the stars in the Belgian league.

Article continues below

At the end of the 2018/19 season, the Witbank-born attacker was named Proximus League Player of the Season for his efforts and that's when Club Brugge came knocking for his signature.

Tau took his career to another level with Club Brugge although he scored far less goals than in his previous campaign.

He managed four goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for Brugge while grabbing eight assists.