Tau: Al Ahly provide injury update on in-form Bafana Bafana forward after undergoing tests

Al Ahly have revealed that South Africa international Percy Tau has undergone medical tests after sustaining an injury on Monday night.

Tau sustained the injury towards the end of the game against Al Ittihad

The in-form attacker has scored in each of his last two matches

Tau now faces an anxious wait for the scan results

WHAT HAPPENED? The left-footed forward picked up an injury during the Red Eagles' emphatic 3-0 win over Al Ittihad in an Egyptian Premier League encounter at Al Ahly WE - Al Salam stadium.

Tau had opened the scoring to hand Al Ahly an early lead - making it two goals in as many matches in the process and it was also his second successive start for the 10-time African champions this term.

Al Ahly have now disclosed that the 28-year-old underwent scans which will soon reveal the extent of his injury.

WHAT DID AL AHLY SAY?: "Dr. Ahmed Abu Abla, the team doctor, said that Percy Tau underwent some medical examinations and x-rays to determine the extent of his injury and the duration of his absence," a club statement read."Abu Abla explained that Tau was injured in his back muscle (leg) and underwent an ultrasound scan in the area, in addition to some necessary medical examinations."The team doctor indicated that, in light of the results of the x-rays conducted on the player, the extent of his injury, the duration of his absence, and the training program he will be subjected to will be determined."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau has struggled with injuries this year which have sidelined him for a couple of months and the latest one has come at a time when he was looking to re-cement his place in the Al Ahly team.

The Red Eagles coach Marcel Koller rewarded the former Club Brugge star with a starting berth against Al Ittihad and Ghazl El Mehalla after he impressed in his cameo appearances as a substitute following his recovery from a long-term injury.

Tau will be hoping that his latest injury is not serious with the Caf Champions League group stage matches set to start next month.

Al Ahly have been pitted against Tau's former club, Mamelodi Sundowns in Group B.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR AL AHLY AND TAU? The North African giants will face off with Future on Friday in another league encounter and their South African star is an injury doubt.