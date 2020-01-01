Tariqe Fosu: Brentford winger gets late Ghana call-up for Mali and Qatar friendlies

The England-born has linked up with Ghana's squad for the first time following a tardy invite for upcoming international friendlies

attacker Tariqe Fosu Henry has been handed a late call-up for the upcoming friendly games against Mali and , the English second-tier side announced.

The 24-year-old joins up with the Black Stars squad for the first time, having missed an opportunity in March when a 2022 qualifying double-header against Sudan, for which he was invited, was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He becomes the third player handed a late invitation for Friday's clash with Mali and Monday's duel against .

More teams

"Tariqe Fosu has joined up with the Ghana squad for the first time ahead of two games in Antalya this week," Brentford announced on their official website on Tuesday.

"The Black Stars head to the largest city on 's Mediterranean coast to face Mali this coming Friday, 9 October, kick-off 6pm, before a game against Qatar on Monday, 12 October, kick-off 4.30pm. Both games are in preparation for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

"It is the first time Tariqe, who was capped at under-18 level, has met up with his Ghana teammates. The 24-year-old was previously included in March's squad just before football was suspended due to Covid-19."

Born to Ghanaian parents in the United Kingdom, Fosu was eligible to represent either of England or Ghana at senior international level.

He was called up to England at U18 level but in February pledged his senior future to Ghana following a meeting with Ghana coach CK Akonnor in February.

After earning his maiden call-up for March's round of internationals which were later postponed, the London-born was overlooked when Akonnor announced his 23-man squad for the October friendlies last month.

Article continues below

The withdrawals of goalkeeper Richard Ofori Antwi, defender Lumor Agbenyenu and striker John Antwi, due to visa challenges have, however, worked in favour of Fosu.

The Turkey-based duo of Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor) and Joseph Paintsil (Ankaragucu) have similarly been handed late call-ups.

Fosu will hope to make a good impression on Akonnor in the upcoming games to boost his chances of earning a second call-up when Ghana return for Afcon qualifying assignments in November.