Tariq scores on debut against Bishara United to send Yanga SC second

The striker joined the former champions early this month and came off the bench on Monday to score a winner against his former side

Yanga SC moved second in the Mainland League after defeating Biashara United 1-0.

The 27-time champions had lost by a solitary goal when the two sides last meat and coach Boniface Mkwasa was aiming at avenging the defeat as well as reduce the gap between them and runaway leaders Simba SC.

The hosts struggled to break the Francis Baraza-led side despite creating a host of chances. Mrisho Ngasa and David Molinga were the culprits owing to the numerous chances they wasted in front of the goal. The former had two great chances; one against one with the Biashara custodian but failed to hit the target.

Striker Tariq Seif came from the bench to score the lone goal after connecting a Papy Tshishimbi cross in the 83rd minute to send the home fans into raptures. It was a debut goal for the striker who had initially played for Biashara before leaving for .

The win took Yanga to second position in the log with 24 points, seven behind the defending champions Simba who have played a match more.

The two teams will meet on January 4 in the Kariakoo derby at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

On Tuesday, Simba will be at home playing Ndanda FC while Mwadui will host Kinondoni MC.

Monday results

Coastal Union 2-0 Mbeya City

Lipuli 3-0 Mbao

Mtibwa 0-1 Alliance

Ruvu Shooting 2-1 Kagera Sugar