Tanzania’s World Cup qualifying group confirmed

Taifa Stars have to finish top of the group to make it to the final round of the qualifiers

have been pooled in Group J alongside DR Congo, Benin and Madagascar in the second phase of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Taifa Stars eliminated Burundi from the first phase of the qualifiers. The two nations played to an aggregate 2-2 draw in the two legs, before Stars sealed their progression in the shootout after winning 3-0.

The East African nation was in Pot 4 alongside Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia and Djibouti.

To advance to the finals knockout round which will involve 10 teams, Tanzania have to finish top of the group. The winners of the final two-legged round will qualify for the World Cup to be held in .

DR Congo is the highest-ranked country in the group at position 56 in the world, followed by Benin who are in the 84th position. Madagascar are in position 91 while Tanzania are the lowest-ranked team in position 134.

None of the four Group J members have ever played in the prestigious competition.