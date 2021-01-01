Tanzania's Poulsen omits Simba SC stars for Harambee Stars friendlies

Taifa Stars will travel for Nairobi to play the hosts on March 15 and 18 as part of their Afcon qualifying preparations

Tanzania head coach Kim Poulsen has named the Taifa Stars squad that will face Kenya in two friendly games in Nairobi.

Poulsen has named a squad without Simba SC goalkeeper Aishi Manula who has been the preferred first choice for the previous engagements. Manula is currently with the club as they prepare for a Caf Champions League tie against Al-Merrikh on March 16, a side they drew 0-0 with in the first game in Sudan.

Yanga SC's Metacha Mnata and experienced Juma Kaseja are the two goalkeepers who have been selected for the friendly against Harambee Stars instead.

Nickson Kibabage, who plays for Youssufia in Morocco, Kelvin John of Brook House College in England, and Nassor Saadun Hamoud of MFK in the Czech Republic are the players who are foreign-based in a squad that is dominated by local stars.

ENPPI SC midfielder Himid Mao is among the foreign-based stars that have already linked up with the rest ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea and Libya. Mao, however, has not been named among the midfielders set to play Kenya in Nairobi in mid-March.

Poulsen has only named five midfielders for the two friendlies and they include Feisal Salum, Baraka Majogoro, Salum Abubakar, Farid Mussa and Iddi 'Nado' Suleiman.

Yanga's Ditram Nchimbi, despite reduced playtime with the Mainland Premier League side, is largely expected to lead the attack on Monday as John Bocco of Simba has not been selected. Deus Kaseke, Abdoul Suleiman and Meshack Abraham are the other strikers selected.

Apart from missing Simba stars, Namungo's players have also been exempted from the national commitments since they have a Confederation Cup assignment coming up.

Taifa Stars have been conducting training sessions at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium ahead of the friendly games against Kenya as well as the upcoming Afcon qualifiers.

Harambee Stars will also face South Sudan on Saturday before playing Taifa Stars and that is part of the preparations for their respective Afcon qualifiers against Egypt and Togo in late March.

Tanzania travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), Juma Kaseja (KMC).

Defenders: Hassan Kessy (Mtibwa Sugar), Israel Mwenda, Nickson Kibabage (Youssufia FC/Morocco), David Bryson (KMC), Yassin Mustapha (Yanga SC), Edward Manyama (Ruvu Shooting), Dickson Job (Yanga SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC), Kelvin Yondan (Polisi Tanzania), and Laurent Alfred (Azam FC).

Midfielders: Feisal Salum (Yanga SC), Baraka Majogoro (Mtibwa Sugar), Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Farid Mussa (Yanga SC) Iddi Suleiman ‘Nado’ (Azam FC).

Forwards: Ditram Nchimbi (Yanga SC), Deus Kaseke (Yanga SC), Abdul Suleiman (Coastal Union), Kelvin John (Brook House College/England), Nassor Saadun Hamoud (MFK/Czech), and Meshack Abraham (Gwambina FC).