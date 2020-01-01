Tanzanian referees under immense pressure - TFF's Kidao

The administrator admitted there is a problem facing the officials following high-profile blunders seen in league matches

Football Federation (TFF) General Secretary Wilfred Kidao has admitted Vodacom (VPL) referees are under immense pressure.

Kidao said TFF is aware of the issue and further revealed a number of match officials have asked not to be included in the duty roasters for the upcoming matches.

In the recent matches of the Mainland league, analysts have claimed referees have been sleeping on their jobs given a number of open mistakes witnessed. When Yanga were playing Ruvu Shooting, Bernard Morrison was brought down in the box but a penalty was not awarded as the referee gave a corner kick instead.

On Friday, Simba SC were also denied what looked like a clear penalty when they were playing against JKT Tanzania.

“Great pressure is being placed on the shoulders of the match officials and this week alone, seven referees have asked not to be drawn for any match,” Kidao told Daily News.

“If you look at the seven referees who have asked not to be drafted for any match, they have no wage demands and have not faced problems in any of the matches they have officiated before.”

The official acknowledged the existence of a challenging environment for match officials but said it is a worldwide problem but TFF is committed to solving them.

“It is a challenge not only for Tanzania and Africa alone but also for the whole world. This is why Europe came with the Video Assistant Referees (VARs) and the Goal Line Technology,” said Kidao.

“TFF will continue working with the match officials to ensure mitigation of mistakes through thorough training, rewards and punishments where it is due.

“TFF will also ensure referees are paid well in order to avoid them being tempted to tamper or influence match results.”

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) has a new Chief Executive Officer. Almasi Kasongo has been appointed to spearhead the body in charge of the league and takes the reins from Boniface Wambura.

Kasongo has pledged to improve infrastructure, administration, finance, revenue generation and public relations of the Mainland Premier League.