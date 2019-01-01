Tanzanian President John Magufuli rewards Taifa Stars' players after Afcon success

The Taifa Stars thrashed group leaders Uganda 3-0 at the National Stadium on Sunday to finish second in Group L

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has gifted each of the Taifa Stars players with a parcel of land after the East African nation booked their place in the 2019 Afcon finals.

Taifa Stars whipped 3-0 on Sunday to end a 39-year wait for a place in the continental showpiece. Simon Msuva, Erasto Nyoni, and Aggrey Morris scored a goal each to hand the side a ticket to in June.

After the historic fete, the side met the President at the State House on Monday, who has awarded them with a piece of land in Dodoma.

“I didn’t have a plan to call the team to State House because they lost to Lesotho, a small country. On the Matchday, I opted to watch the game from home as I was afraid, we would be embarrassed again. But all the pain is gone now after the win over Uganda.

Article continues below

“These players have impressed me, and I think they deserve a reward. I am going to award them on behalf of the whole nation. The playing unit will get a piece of land in Dodoma where they will build their houses," Magufuli is quoted by ITV .

“Qualifying for Afcon is just the beginning of the fight, all the Tanzanians are happy and I would like to congratulate them for the support and patriotism which they showed during the match.”

Tanzania finished second in Group with eight points from six matches.