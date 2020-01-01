Tanzanian players must aim higher than Simba SC and Yanga SC – Mpepo

The Costal de Sol player urges his colleagues to focus and aim higher once they want to develop professionally

Tanzanian players have been challenged to aim higher and stop thinking Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga SC) is the only available yardstick to success.

In , most upcoming players have developed the mentality that if you don’t play for the two giants, then your career as a footballer will not blossom.

It is the reason why Eliuter Mpepo, who turns out for Costal de Sol of Mozambique, has pleaded with the upcoming players to drop the notion and always treat teams in the Mainland as equal.

“Most often a young player thinks playing for Yanga or Simba is the highest target, but that doesn’t help them think above that,” Mpepo is quoted by Daily News.

“Most talented youth who join big clubs like Simba, Yanga and Azam have always faced challenges as they expect more than what they can give and consequently they fail to do the best.”

Mpepo added: “Some of the players who joined big teams forget they are in a different world. Instead, of taking responsibilities they relax and fail to achieve the team’s goal.”

“Few others fail to work under pressure and find themselves dropping time after time. They forget when they joined big clubs they had to endure challenges they will face.”

“Consequently, they are left out from the squad, as they fail to impress their coaches.”