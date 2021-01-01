Tanzanian league among the most attractive, lucrative competitions in Africa – Ex-Gor Mahia’s Okoth

The former Western Stima striker has pointed out why the East African league stands out on the continent

Retired Kenyan striker Ronald Okoth has explained why he thinks the Tanzania Mainland Premier League is one of the best competitions in Africa.

Okoth has cited financial benefits that players enjoy in Tanzania as one of the reasons he feels the East African league has made tremendous steps on matters of development.

“Notable clubs in Tanzania pay sign-on fees in excess of $40,000 and salaries ranging up to $4000 plus a fully furnished apartment,” Okoth tweeted. “Having been invited for a try-out with one of the clubs in Dar es Salaam sometime back, I must admit it’s one of the most attractive and lucrative leagues in Africa.

“An additional bonus of Ksh1000 and Ksh2000 for scoring a goal in the first or last five minutes of either half, Ksh6000 for a man of the match among other packages aside from our salaries. And it would be paid on time because we had a solid sponsorship with Britam.

“Games were a must-win.”

The Tanzanian competition has attracted mentionable regional talents in the recent past including Brazil’s Gerson Fraga, Clatous Chama and Larry Bwalya of Zambia, Meddie Kagere of Rwanda, Joash Onyango and Francis Kahata of Kenya, Chris Mugalu of DR Congo and Uganda’s Taddeo Lwanga all at Simba SC.

At Yanga SC, Mukoko Tonombe and Tuisila Kisinda of DR Congo as well as Kenya’s goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo are the foreign-based stars. At Azam FC, Never Tigere and Prince Dube of Zimbabwe and Uganda’s Mathias Kigonya are the talents sourced from the regional market.

The former Sofapaka and KCB striker also stated he is hopeful that the Football Kenya Federation Premier League will follow the Mainland Premier League to develop better.

“Despite the challenges, our local league is slowly growing,” he added. ‘Hopefully one day we can make it as lucrative as other elites and pay all our players and managers at the top level decently in order for them to be able to make smart and comfortable future investments.

“We will get there.”

Although he revealed a love for the South African Premier Soccer League, Okoth wondered why the success of the competition cannot be transmitted to the national sides.

“In love with South African club football, my first-choice foreign league that I enjoy watching; beautiful football, professional clubs and players,” he concluded. “I still don’t comprehend how they just can’t replicate the same at the international level with all their organizational factors in place.”

Currently, leagues in Tanzania and Uganda are ongoing while in Kenya it remains suspended due to the rising cases of coronavirus infections.