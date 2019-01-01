Tanzanian government to lay artificial turf at Amaan Stadium - Abdallah

The Amaan Stadium will be the third on the Isles to have an artificial turf after Gombani in Pemba and Mao Tse Tung stadium

The Tanzanian government has promised to lay an artificial turf at Amaan Stadium in Unjuja whose work will be completed by January 2020.

This was revealed by the Deputy Minister for Youth, Culture, Art, and Sports, Lulu Msham Abdallah when responding to queries from the house (parliament) representatives.

According to Abdallah, the bidding process for the work, which will also include the installation of a new scoreboard, has started.

“We have already announced the tender to lay the turf and as soon as we get a successful bidder the work will immediately get underway,” the deputy minister told the House of Representatives as quoted by Daily News.

She expressed optimism the laying of synthetic grasses at the stadium will be completed ahead of the next Revolution Day commemorations, due January 12, 2020.

Lulu said the stadium’s lighting system will be repaired as part of the planned renovation. The Amaan stadium was built with the Chinese government's aid and opened in 1970.

Article continues below

It was ’s first stadium project in Africa and it marked the beginning of its stadium diplomacy over the decades.

The stadium underwent refurbishment again with Chinese assistance, reopening in 2010.

The government also plans to make minor renovations at Gombani Stadium, where a new scoreboard will be installed.