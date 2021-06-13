Tanzania vs Malawi: TV channel, live stream, squad news and preview

The Taifa Stars will be keen to extend their good run at home against the Flames when they face off at Mkapa Stadium

Tanzania will take on Malawi in an international friendly organised to help coach Kim Poulsen’s men stay in top shape ahead of September’s World Cup qualification matches against DR Congo and Madagascar.

The match against the Flames at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam will be a fourth for the 62-year-old tactician, who took over from Burundian Etienne Ndayiragije after the African Nations Championship, where the East Africans performed dismally.

The Danish has since been in charge of three matches, a friendly match against Kenya where he lost 2-1 before falling by a solitary goal away to Equatorial Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and his only win, by a solitary goal as well, came at home over Libya in the aforementioned competition.

Malawi will also use the friendly to gauge their preparedness ahead of the World Cup qualifiers and also the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations where they managed to reach the finals for the first time since 2010 after finishing second in Group B below winners Burkina Faso.

Game Tanzania vs Malawi Date Sunday, June 13 Time 16:00 EAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV Azam TV/TFF facebook page

Outside Tanzania channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), and Juma Kaseja (KMC FC). Defenders Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC), Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC). Israel Mwenda (KMC FC), Edward Manyama (Ruvu Shooting FC), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC) Kennedy Juma (Simba SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC) Dickson Job (Yanga SC), and Nickson Kababage (Youssoufia FC - Morocco). Midfielders Mudathir Yahya (Azam FC) Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Feisal Salum(Yanga SC), Salum Abubakar (Azam FC) Braison Nkulula, and (Azam FC) Idd Nado (Azam FC). Forwards John Bocco (Simba SC), Abdul Suleiman (Coastal Union), Ayoub Lyanga (Azam FC), Denis Kibu (Mbeya City), Meshack Abraham (Gwambina FC), and Yusuph Mhilu (Kagera Sugar).

Tanzania coach Kim Poulsen will have to navigate the fixture without key players – captain Mbwana Samatta, Simon Msuva, and Novatus Dismas – who did not report to camp.

Samatta, who features for Fenerbahce in Turkey on loan from Aston Villa, and Msuva, who turns out for Wydad Casablanca of Morroco, were ruled out on Saturday with Taifa Stars team manager Nadir Haroub explaining the former had family issues to sort out while the latter is engaged since his side Wydad is preparing to face Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-finals of Caf Champions League.

“We will not have Mbwana [Samatta] and Simon [Msuva] for the friendly against Malawi because the former is still sorting out family issues while Msuva has an engagement with his club back in Morocco,” Haroub told Goal.

On the absence of Dismas, Haroub said: “We don’t have any information regarding the absence of Novatus [Dismas], we don’t know where he is and why he has not joined the camp.”

Yohana Mkomola, who plays for Ukrainian side Inhulets Petrove, was recalled to the squad on Friday to replace injured Braison Nkulula.

Meanwhile, four players, who were put under doctor’s supervision owing to various injuries - Salim Aboubakar, who turns out for Azam FC in the Mainland Premier League, defender Erasto Nyoni, striker John Bocco, and midfielder Mzamiru Yassin, all three of Simba SC – have been cleared to play.

Predicted Tanzania XI: Manula, Kapombe, Hussein, Mwamnyeto, Nyoni, Salum, Yassin, Lyanga, Yahya, Mhilu, Bocco.

Position Malawi squad Goalkeepers Ernest Kankhobwe, William Thole, and Brighton Munthali. Defenders Charles Petro, Stanley Sanudi, Erick Kaonga, Nickson Nyasulu, Paul Ndlovu, Denis Chembezi, and Kieran Ngwenya. Midfielders Chimwemwe Ngwenya, Ngwenya, Ngwenya, Ngwenya, Ngwenya, Chester, Peter Chester, and Peter Kumwenda. Forwards Vincent Nyangulu, Gabadihno Mhango, Richard Mbulu, and Khuda Muyaba.

Malawi will face the Taifa Stars without their head coach Meck Mwase, who tested positive for Covid-19 as the team was planning to depart for Dar es Salaam alongside his assistant Lovemore Fazili and defender Peter Cholopi.

Assistant coach Bob Mpinganjira will take charge of the team but will miss four key players, namely captain Limbikani Mzava, vice-captain John Banda, Gerald Phiri Junior, and Francisco Madinga. Mzava and Phiri, who are injured while Banda and Madinga were excused due to club commitments.

Mpinganjira has described the absence of Mwase as a blow to the team but promised to win the game in Tanzania in his absence.

“It is unfortunate coach Mwase and Fazili will not be with us just like Cholopi and the other players. We wish them quick recovery,” Mpinganjira said.

“The preparations have gone on well and the boys looked good in training and we hope that we will do well in Tanzania. The new guys have done well in training and now it is time for them to show that they are ready to be part of this project.”

Ahead of the friendly, Mwase had named a 22-man squad with Be-Forward Wanderers midfielder Vitumbiko Kumwenda, Nyasa Big Bullets defender Eric Kaonga and Scotland-based defender Kieran Ngwenya making their first trip with the Flames.

Predicted Malawi XI: Kankhobwe, Petro, Nyasulu, Ndlovu, Ngwenya, Chester, Kumwenda, Nyangulu, Mhango, Chembezi, Muyaba.

Match Preview

In the last seven matches between the two nations, Tanzania have a good record against the Flames as they have managed three wins, three draws, and one defeat.

The last meeting between the two sides was a friendly played in 2017 at the same venue for Sunday match which ended in a 1-1 draw, Malawi taking the lead in the 35th minute through Ronald Ngambi before Msuva levelled the scores in the 58th minute.

Also in 2017, Tanzania got the better of Malawi, beating them 2-0 in a Cosafa match with the goals coming from Shiza Kishuya, who notched the double in the 13th and 18th minutes.

In 2015, the two nations met in the World Cup qualifiers, Tanzania winning the first match 2-0 courtesy of goals from Samatta and Thomas Ulimwengu but they suffered a 1-0 defeat away in Lilongwe courtesy of a John Banda strike.

In 2014, they played two friendly matches, Malawi managing a 0-0 draw in Tanzania before the Taifa Stars recovered to beat them 1-0 also at Mkapa Stadium.