Tanzania vs Madagascar: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Taifa Stars will be looking for their first victory in the qualifying campaign when they host the Barea at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium

Tanzania will be looking for their first win in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers when they take on Madagascar at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Tuesday.

The Taifa Stars started their campaign to reach Qatar with 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo in a Group J match at Stade TP Mazembe three days ago while Madagascar suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Benin at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.

Game Tanzania vs Madagascar Date Tuesday, August 07, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Tannzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mnata (Unattached), Ramadhan Kabwili (Young Africans), and Wilbol Maseke (Azam FC). Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Mohammed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni and Kenned Wilson (Simba SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job (Young Africans), Lusajo Mwaikenda (KMC), and Nickson Kibabage (Youssofia, Morocco). Midfielders Mudathir Yahya, Salum Abubakar, Ayoub Lyanga, Abdulrazack Mohammed (Azam FC), Zawadi Mauya, Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Novatus Dismas (Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel), and Abdul Suleiman (Coastal Union). Forwards Simon Msuva (Wydad Club, Morocco), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce, Turkey), John Bocco (Simba SC), Meshack Mwamita (Gwambina FC), and Iddy Seleman (Azam FC).

The Taifa Stars received a boost on Sunday following the arrival in the camp of striker and captain Mbwana Samatta, who missed the away game against DR Congo as he was finalising his deadline day transfer from Turkish side Fenerbahce to Royal Antwerp of Belgium.

His return will give coach Kim Poulsen more striking options with Simon Msuva, who scored the team’s equaliser against DR Congo set to partner him up front.

Speaking ahead of the game, Samatta has promised Tanzania’s the players selected to feature will do everything in their means to get a win at home.

“We are playing at home and we have to win the game for the fans, we know in such qualifiers winning at home is very crucial so we want to promise all the Tanzanians to rally behind us because our mission is to get maximum points,” Samatta told Goal.

Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Kapombe, Mwenda, Nyoni, Mwamnyeto, Yahya, Salum, Lyanga, Samatta, Bocco, Msuva.

Position Madagascar squad Goalkeepers Melvin Adrien (Martigues, France), and Ibrahima Dabo (St Pierroise, Reunion).

Defenders Dimitry Caloin (unattached), Thomas Fontaine (Lorient, France), Romain Metanire (Minnesota United, USA), Jerome Mombris (Grenoble, France), Jeremy Morel (Stade Rennes, France), Theodin Ramanjary (Fosa Juniors), and Pascal Razakanantenaina (St Pierroise, Reunion). Midfielders MIbrahim Amada (Al Khor, Qatar), Anicet Andrianantenaina (Ludogorets Razgrad, Bulgaria), Bastien Hery (Linfield, Northern Ireland), Marco Ilaimaharitra (Charleroi, Belgium), Lalaina Nomenjanahary (Paris FC, France), and Rayan Raveloson (Troyes, France). Forwards Hakim Abdallah (Nantes, France), Carolus Andriamahitsinoro (Al Adalah, Saudi Arabia), William Gros (Vitre, France), Alexandre Ramalingom (Vitron, France), and Paulin Voavy (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt)..

Barea coach Eric Rabesandratana has promised to ring the changes to his starting XI after their first defeat against Benin.

“There will be changes after the defeat in the first game and we will rearrange the team because it will be a difficult game, but we are ready,” Rabesandratana told the media in Tanzania ahead of the game.

“We must win [the game against Tanzania] if we want to stay in contention and it's not time to discuss our first game against Benin as we lost and must focus ahead, let's not talk and blame anyone anymore because it's already done so let's look at the future.

“The players have accepted some of the mistakes they committed during the defeat and they have promised to rectify them and give us a win here in Tanzania.”

Probable XI for Madagascar: Adrien, Paulin, Lapoussin, Rayan, Anicet, Ibrahim, Fountaine, Bapasy, Metanire, Mombris, Melvin.