Tanzania vs Libya: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tanzania and Taifa Stars Kim Poulsen in Dar.
The Taifa Stars will be keen to end their Afcon campaign with a win when they host the Mediterranean Knights for their final group fixture

Tanzania will host Libya in the Africa Cup of Nations Group J qualifier hoping to end the campaign on a high note after missing out on a finals berth.

It is the same case with their visitors who are at the bottom of the table and have nothing to fight for apart from pride.

The Taifa Stars, led by coach Kim Poulsen, missed out on a second straight Afcon finals appearance after they lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea, with captain Emilio Nsue Lopez notching the all-important goal in the 90th minute at the Estadio de Malabo in Malabo three days ago.

Tanzania first qualified for the 1980 Afcon in Lagos, Nigeria, and in Cairo, Egypt in 2019.

Game Tanzania vs Libya
Date Thursday, March 25, 2021
Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream
Azam TV NONE
Outside Tanzania TV channel Online stream
AZAM TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tanzania squad
Goalkeepers Aishi Manula, Metacha Mnata, Juma Kaseja.
Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Erasto Nyoni, Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto, Kelvin Yondani, Kennedy Juma, Laurent Alfred, Mohammed Hussein, Nickson Kibabage, Yassin Mustapha.
Midfielders Simon Msuva, Hassan Dilunga, Mzamiru Yassin, Jonas Mkude, Feisal Salum, Himid Mao, Salum Abubakar, Farid Mussa, Iddy Suleiman Nado.
Forwards Mbwana Samatta, Thomas Ulimwengu, John Raphael Bocco, Yohana Mkomola, Shaaban Iddi Chilunda, Deus Kaseke, Abdul Hamis Suleiman, Ayoub Lyanga.

Tanzania coach Poulsen will have a full house to make a selection from and will most probably be stick with the team that played away to Equatorial Guinea in their last assignment.

Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Mohammed, Kapombe, Juma, Mkude, Msuva, Nyoni, Salum, Samatta, Selemani, Mzamiru.

Position Libya squad
Goalkeepers Ahmed Azzaqa, Muad Allafi, Mourad Al Wuhayshi.
Defenders Ahmed Al Maghasi, Sanad Al Warfali, Motasem Sabbou, Mohamed Al Tarhoni, Mansour Makkari, Rabie Ellafi, Salah Fakhron.
Midfielders Mutassim Al Musrati, Faisal Al Badri, Muaid Ellafi, Mohammed Sawlah, Hamdou Elhouni, Shamikh Al Obaidi, Rabia Al Shadi, Mohammed Touhami.
Forwards Anis Saltou, Ibrahem Bodabous, Ahmed Al Qadiri, Moataz Al Mehdi, Jummah Abu.

Just like their hosts, the North Africans have a fully-fit squad to pick from and they will be aiming at completing a double over the Taifa Stars.

Probable XI for Libya: Azzaqa, Al Maghasi, Al Warfali, Sabbou, Al Tarhoni, Al Musrati, Al Badri, Ellafi, Sawlah, Elhouni, Saltou.

Match Preview

Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea have already qualified for the Afcon finals set for Cameroon and the tie will have no bearing on the group’s qualification.

The East Africans are third while their visitors are at the bottom but the hosts will be keen to avenge the first meeting between the two sides as Libya won 2-1 at home.

Prior to Sunday's assignment, the Mediterranean Knights lost 5-2 at home to group leaders Tunisia 5-2, while Tanzania fell by a solitary goal to Equatorial Guinea to crash out of the competition.

In three previous encounters in all competitions, Tanzania have never won against the Libyan side. They have lost twice and drawn once and will be hoping to get their first win over their opponents on Sunday.

On the road to Cameroon, Libya have the worst defensive record in Group J as they have conceded 14 goals as compared to Tanzania who have conceded just six.

