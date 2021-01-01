Tanzania vs Libya: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Taifa Stars will be keen to end their Afcon campaign with a win when they host the Mediterranean Knights for their final group fixture

Tanzania will host Libya in the Africa Cup of Nations Group J qualifier hoping to end the campaign on a high note after missing out on a finals berth.

It is the same case with their visitors who are at the bottom of the table and have nothing to fight for apart from pride.

The Taifa Stars, led by coach Kim Poulsen, missed out on a second straight Afcon finals appearance after they lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea, with captain Emilio Nsue Lopez notching the all-important goal in the 90th minute at the Estadio de Malabo in Malabo three days ago.

Tanzania first qualified for the 1980 Afcon in Lagos, Nigeria, and in Cairo, Egypt in 2019.

Game Tanzania vs Libya Date Thursday, March 25, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside Tanzania TV channel Online stream AZAM TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula, Metacha Mnata, Juma Kaseja. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Erasto Nyoni, Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto, Kelvin Yondani, Kennedy Juma, Laurent Alfred, Mohammed Hussein, Nickson Kibabage, Yassin Mustapha. Midfielders Simon Msuva, Hassan Dilunga, Mzamiru Yassin, Jonas Mkude, Feisal Salum, Himid Mao, Salum Abubakar, Farid Mussa, Iddy Suleiman Nado. Forwards Mbwana Samatta, Thomas Ulimwengu, John Raphael Bocco, Yohana Mkomola, Shaaban Iddi Chilunda, Deus Kaseke, Abdul Hamis Suleiman, Ayoub Lyanga.

Tanzania coach Poulsen will have a full house to make a selection from and will most probably be stick with the team that played away to Equatorial Guinea in their last assignment.

Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Mohammed, Kapombe, Juma, Mkude, Msuva, Nyoni, Salum, Samatta, Selemani, Mzamiru.