Tanzania vs Guinea: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Taifa Stars will need nothing less than a win to be assured of making it to the quarter-finals of the competition

will confront Guinea hoping to defy the odds and get a vital win in their final Group D match of the African Nations Championship that will take them to the quarter-finals.

However, they will have to give their best at the Stade de la Reunification in Douala and avoid making basic mistakes to stand a chance of getting a positive outcome against their opponents.

As it stands, only Namibia are out of contention in Group D and the remaining three teams have an opportunity to qualify for the last eight.

Game Tanzania vs Guinea Date Wednesday, January 27, 2021 Time 22:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes and Azam TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV and TBC NONE

Outside Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on KBC ( ) and StarTimes in ( ).

Outside (Tanzania) TV channel Online stream KBC (Kenya) and StarTimes (Uganda) NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula, Juma Kaseja, Dan Mgore. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Edward Manyama, Yassin Mustapha, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Carlos Protas, Said Ndemla. Midfielders Baraka Majogoro, Yussuf Mhilu, Zuberi Dabi, Ibrahim Ame, Ayoub Lyanga, Feisal Salum, Rajabu Athumani, Ditram Nchimbi. Forwards John Bocco, Deus Kaseke, Lucas Kikoti, Farid Mussa, Adam Adam, Abdulrazack Hamza, Salum Khelfinnie, Samwel Jackson, Paschal Gaudance.

The Tanzania Football Federation confirmed on Monday defender Erasto Nyoni has been allowed to return home after he failed to recover from an injury.

The Simba SC player has not played any part during the competition and the defender, alongside striker John Bocco, travelled with the team to with injuries, with the team’s medical team hoping they will be fit to play in the competition.

“Our player Erasto [Nyoni] has been given permission to leave Taifa Stars camp in Cameroon and will travel home to continue with treatment as directed by the team of doctors,” read the statement on the TFF social media pages.

Ibrahim Ame is also not expected to be involved in the crucial game.

Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Kapombe, Manyama, Protus, Mwamnyeto, Hamis, Mussa, Salum, Nchimbi, Kaseke, Lyanga.

Position Guinea squad Goalkeepers Camara Moussa, Nouhan Conde, Sékouba Camara. Defenders Mohammed Coumbasa, Mohammed Bangoura, Abdoulaye Naby, Ibrahima Doumbouya, Mohamed Kalil, Abdoulaye Naby Camara, Abou Mangué Camara. Midfielders Karifala Keita, Mamadouba Bangoura, Morlaye Sylla, Jean Mouste, Morlaye Camara, Mohamed Lamine Soumah, Ibrahima Sory Camara. Forwards Mory Kante, Yakhouba Barry Gnagna, Naby Camara, Victor Kantabadouna, Ismael Camara, Alpha Oumar Sow.

The National Elephants do not have injury worries and are set to name their strongest team for the game.

Probable XI for Guinea: Moussa, Coumbasa, Bangoura, Doumbouya, Kalil, Keita, Bangoura, Sylla, Kante, Gnagna, Camara.