Tanzania vs Burundi: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Taifa Stars will be keen to win their first match at the renamed Mkapa Stadium when they take on the Swallows

will take on Burundi in a friendly to test their fitness as they prepare for a double-header Afcon qualifier against in November.

Tanzania coach Etienne Ndayiragije is using the match to prepare for the African Nations Championship (Chan) and the double-header against Tunisia scheduled for November.

His opposite number Jimmy Ndayizeye is also using the match to prepare the Swallows turn their fortunes around in the Afcon qualifiers after back-to-back defeats against the Central African Republic and .

Game Tanzania vs Burundi Date Friday, October 11 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.

TV channel Online stream Azam TV TFF Facebook page

Outside Tanzania, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), Aishi Manula (Simba SC), David Mapigano (Azam FC). Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Israel Mwenda (KMC FC), Brayson David, Abdallah Sebo (Azam FC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC) Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar), Iddy Mobbi (Polisi Tanzania). Midfielders Jonas Mkude, Said Hamisi, Yassin Mzamiru (Simba SC), Himid Mao (ENPPI SC, ), Iddy Nado, Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Feisal Salum (Yanga SC), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch FC, ). Forwards Mbwana Samatta ( FC, ), Nickson Kibabage, Simon Msuva (Diffa El Jadidi, Morocco), Thomas Ulimwengu ( , DR Congo), Ditram Nchimbi (Yanga SC).

Coach Ndayiragije revealed striker John Bocco will not be involved against Burundi.

According to the tactician, the towering Simba SC forward and captain reported to camp with an injury and despite efforts to have him ready for the match, he will not be fit to play.

“I have all the players available but I am sorry to say striker John [Bocco] is out of the match,” Ndayiragije told reporters on Friday. “I was hoping to use him for the match, you know how good he is for the national team but it cannot work now, I pray to God for his quick recovery.

“It is a blow to my plans, you know Bocco is one of the most important players in the team considering he also captains the champions back in Tanzania, but we will have to work around the squad without him.”

Probable XI for Tanzania: Mapigano, Kapombe, David, Sebo, Mwamnyeto, Mao, Mkude, Msengi, Ulimwengu, Msuva, Samatta.

Position Burundi squad Goalkeepers Onesime Rukundo (Messager Ngozi), Eric Ndizeye (Musongati), Issa Hakizimana (Flambeau Du Centre), Emery Nimubona (Musongati), Blanchard Ngabonziza (Aigle Noir). Defenders Asman Ndikumana (Aigle Noir), Danny Cedrick Urasenga (Messager Ngozi), Alberto Mugisha (Musongati), Saido Ntibazonkiza. Midfielders Saido Berahino (Zulte Waregem, ), Cedric Amissi (Al-Taawoun, ), Mohamed Amissi (Eredivisie club Heracles Almelo, Belgium), Philip Nzeyimana Oslev (Akademisk Boldklub Gladsaxe, ), Frederic Nsabiyumva ( , South Africa), Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana (Pohronie, Slovak). Forwards Youssuf Nyange Ndayishimiye (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Abdoul Razak Fiston (ENPPI, ), Jonathan Nahimana (Namungo, Tanzania), Blaise Bigirimana (Namungo, Tanzania), Steve Nzigamasabo (Namungo, Tanzania).

The Swallows have all their players available and they will be using the match to gauge them ahead of their Afcon double-header against Mauritania.

Probable XI for Burundi: Nahimana, Nsabihumva, Urasenga, Ndikumana, Nzeyimana, Ndizeye, Nzigamasabo, Ndayishimiye, Fiston, Bigirimana, Berahino.