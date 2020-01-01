Tanzania vs Burundi: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tanzania will take on Burundi in a friendly to test their fitness as they prepare for a double-header Afcon qualifier against Tunisia in November.
Tanzania coach Etienne Ndayiragije is using the match to prepare for the African Nations Championship (Chan) and the Africa Cup of Nations double-header against Tunisia scheduled for November.
His opposite number Jimmy Ndayizeye is also using the match to prepare the Swallows turn their fortunes around in the Afcon qualifiers after back-to-back defeats against the Central African Republic and Morocco.
|Game
|Tanzania vs Burundi
|Date
|Friday, October 11
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|TFF Facebook page
Outside Tanzania, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tanzania squad
|Goalkeepers
|Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), Aishi Manula (Simba SC), David Mapigano (Azam FC).
|Defenders
|Shomari Kapombe, Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Israel Mwenda (KMC FC), Brayson David, Abdallah Sebo (Azam FC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC) Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar), Iddy Mobbi (Polisi Tanzania).
|Midfielders
|Jonas Mkude, Said Hamisi, Yassin Mzamiru (Simba SC), Himid Mao (ENPPI SC, Egypt), Iddy Nado, Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Feisal Salum (Yanga SC), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch FC, South Africa).
|Forwards
|Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey), Nickson Kibabage, Simon Msuva (Diffa El Jadidi, Morocco), Thomas Ulimwengu (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Ditram Nchimbi (Yanga SC).
Coach Ndayiragije revealed striker John Bocco will not be involved against Burundi.
According to the tactician, the towering Simba SC forward and captain reported to camp with an injury and despite efforts to have him ready for the match, he will not be fit to play.
“I have all the players available but I am sorry to say striker John [Bocco] is out of the match,” Ndayiragije told reporters on Friday. “I was hoping to use him for the match, you know how good he is for the national team but it cannot work now, I pray to God for his quick recovery.
“It is a blow to my plans, you know Bocco is one of the most important players in the team considering he also captains the champions back in Tanzania, but we will have to work around the squad without him.”
Probable XI for Tanzania: Mapigano, Kapombe, David, Sebo, Mwamnyeto, Mao, Mkude, Msengi, Ulimwengu, Msuva, Samatta.
|Position
|Burundi squad
|Goalkeepers
|Onesime Rukundo (Messager Ngozi), Eric Ndizeye (Musongati), Issa Hakizimana (Flambeau Du Centre), Emery Nimubona (Musongati), Blanchard Ngabonziza (Aigle Noir).
|Defenders
|Asman Ndikumana (Aigle Noir), Danny Cedrick Urasenga (Messager Ngozi), Alberto Mugisha (Musongati), Saido Ntibazonkiza.
|Midfielders
|Saido Berahino (Zulte Waregem, Belgium), Cedric Amissi (Al-Taawoun, Saudi Arabia), Mohamed Amissi (Eredivisie club Heracles Almelo, Belgium), Philip Nzeyimana Oslev (Akademisk Boldklub Gladsaxe, Denmark), Frederic Nsabiyumva (Chippa United, South Africa), Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana (Pohronie, Slovak).
|Forwards
|Youssuf Nyange Ndayishimiye (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Abdoul Razak Fiston (ENPPI, Egypt), Jonathan Nahimana (Namungo, Tanzania), Blaise Bigirimana (Namungo, Tanzania), Steve Nzigamasabo (Namungo, Tanzania).
The Swallows have all their players available and they will be using the match to gauge them ahead of their Afcon double-header against Mauritania.
Probable XI for Burundi: Nahimana, Nsabihumva, Urasenga, Ndikumana, Nzeyimana, Ndizeye, Nzigamasabo, Ndayishimiye, Fiston, Bigirimana, Berahino.
Match Preview
The Taifa Stars will be playing Tunisia on November 11 away, before hosting them again in Dar es Salaam two weeks later. The East African nation started their Afcon campaign in Group J with a 2-1 win over Equatorial Guinea before falling 2-1 away to Libya in their second game.
The Swallows are using the friendly to prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier double-header against Mauritania. Burundi will be hosting them on November 9 before playing away eight days later.
Tanzania have won five of their last 11 matches against Burundi, drawing three times and losing as many. The hosts have managed to score 11 goals in the process and conceded 12.
Taifa Stars captain Mbwana Samatta is confident they will get a win on Sunday.
"I have faith with the players’ coach Etienne [Ndayiragije] has called for the national team mission against Burundi, and I am very confident we as a team, will win the forthcoming game," Samatta told reporters.
“The challenge has always been the environment; you will meet with new faces, languages, different game tactics, new team, and everything is new when you join a club, but with the national team, you easily get familiar to each other.”
Meanwhile, Burundi coach Ndayizeye has put it clear his charges mean business.
"We are not tourists, we have not come to visit but we are here to win the match and go home with a win," Ndayizeye told reporters.
"We have not had enough time to train but I can assure you that my players are ready to battle.
"We know Tanzania will be playing at home but that is not a concern to us, we have a good squad which I want to make sure that they perform to my abilities, they know we want to win and we will go for that."
The Tanzania Mainland League has been active since June 13 which will be a boost to their players' fitness in the friendly.