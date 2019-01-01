Tanzania U20W 2-0 Botswana U20W: Tanzanite start Cosafa Cup on a high
Tanzania started the Cosafa U20 Women's Cup campaign on a high on Friday after defeating Botswana 2-0 in South Africa.
The East Africans, who are attending the Southern Africa competition as a guest, made a bright start as they gained the lead through Opa Sanga seven minutes before half-time.
Thuto Radipitse's own goal a minute after the restart ensured the Tanzanite guaranteed their victory over the Young Mares at the Gelvandale Stadium.
The win puts Tanzania in the second position in Group B with three points and they will face Eswatini in their second group game on Sunday.
Earlier at the same venue, Zambia defeated Eswatini 4-0, thanks to Maylan Mulenga's brace as well as Mary Mambwe's strike and Ncedo Gamedze's own goal in the other group B game.