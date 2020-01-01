'Tanzanian teams can continue signing up to 10 foreign players' - Mwakyembe

There was a proposal to reduce the number of imports in the country to give opportunities to local players

Mainland League clubs will be at liberty to sign up to 10 foreigners as opposed to the proposed five.

Minister for Information, Culture, Artists and Sports Dr Harrion Mwakyembe has confirmed the majority wished for the quota-rule to remain the same, than reducing it by half.

"Clubs can continue signing up to 10 foreign players to strengthen their teams," Mwakyembe told reporters.

"We had to involve others before reaching the decision and carried out a poll where 977 people participated.

"809 voted in favour of allowing teams to sign up to 10 foreign players and we have no problem with it. Only that the ministry has recommended that those foreign players should learn the Swahili language."

The minister has also opined on the quality of the players to be signed by teams in the country.

It will be good if players signed are of good quality and of exceptional talent," Mwakyembe continued.

"If possible, we should have players from countries ranked below 50 in Fifa rankings joining the teams; this is just an opinion and not a law."

The Board of Sports will continue regulating the imports made by the teams in the Tanzania Mainland League and other divisions in the country.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) picked September 9 as the date to kick-off the 2020-21 Mainland campaign.

However, before the season gets underway, champions Simba SC will take on Namungo FC in the Community Shield season opener on August 29, 2020.

The Division One league will then kick off on October 3, 2020, while the last division will start on November 7, 2020.

The domestic Cup, which is referred to as the Azam Cup, will start on November 28, 2020, while the mid-season transfer window will open on December 12, 2020, and will close on January 15, 2021.

Simba SC, who won three titles – the Mainland Premier League, Community Shield, and – in the recently concluded campaign, will be keen to retain the titles when the season gets underway.

Simba won the league with six matches to spare after their closest challengers Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Azam FC failed to reach their tally of points, and they ended the season with 88 points, while Yanga came second and Azam third.