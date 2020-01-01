Tanzania suffer first defeat in Unaf tournament against Morocco

The Twiga Stars bowed to the North Africans in their third match of the five-nation championship in Tunisia with Tuesday's defeat

suffered their first defeat in the Union of North African Federations (Unaf) women's tournament, with a 3-2 loss to at the Karam Stadium on Tuesday.

The Twiga Stars, who are taking part in the five-nation competition as guests, made an impressive start with a 7-0 win over Mauritania before a 3-2 win over but capitulated against Morocco.

The East Africans made a bright start to the encounter, with striker Mwanaahamesi Oumari opening the scoring inside the first minute.

However, Nurimane Adi inspired the Moroccans' comeback as she levelled the scored from the penalty spot seven minutes later before Salma Amani gave them the lead one minute from half-time.

The North Africans did not rest on their laurels as they added the third through Asmaa Messudi in the 73rd minute but Singano Gulita's effort two minutes later could not rescue Tanzania from defeat.

In the other match, goals from Hanaa Boubzari, Ferial Al-Dawi, Kenza Hajjar, Slaf Kassem and Imane Maroush helped whip Murutania 5-0 at the same venue.

The results mean Morocco lead the standings with six points from two games tied with second-placed Tanzania, followed by Tunisia and Algeria on three points and pointless Mauritania at the base.