Tanzania strong enough to qualify for 2023 Women's World Cup

The coach says they have programs to ensure the team is strong enough to launch a powerful campaign and catapult them to the global competition

's Women's National football team coach Bakari Shime is confident they have a team able to challenge and qualify for the Women's World Cup in 2023.

They will entertain on March 1 for the first leg encounter of the U17 World Cup qualifiers before a return leg in a fortnight. The U20's will face on March 20 for their respective qualifiers after beating Uganda in both legs of the preliminary round last month.

Shime believes when the qualifications for the senior team begins, they will be ready for the challenge.

More teams

“Senior Women's World Cup qualifiers are on the horizon after the U17 and U20 ones. We have nothing to worry about as our programmes are capable of building a strong team in two years,” Shime told Daily News.

“The majority of the players I have called up for the national team belongs to the U17 and U20 [setups] and having more youth in the national team ensures we are strong and competitive and so we can qualify for the 2023 World Cup.”

As Tanzania will host Uganda for the U17 qualifiers, Shime explained the importance of having fans standing behind the team.

“It is important for Tanzanians to come out and support the teams and motivate the players in order to do well in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers [against Uganda],” the coach added.

The coach also admitted the qualifiers for the junior sides will not be as easy as many may think but hopes a win against the Crested Cranes on the first day of March will be a big step forward.

“The tasks ahead are still very big for the U17 and U20 sides and if we win against Uganda, we will be closer to qualification for the U17 team. For U20, we will have two more hurdles to clear,” he concluded.

Article continues below

The 2023 World Cup will see 32 countries compete, including the host nation and it is expected to be staged between July 10 and August 20 in the year 2023.