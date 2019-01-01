Tanzania striker Simon Msuva sets scoring target for El Jadida

The forward aims at winning the top scorer's award in his third season in North Africa after scoring 24 goals in his first two years

international striker Simon Msuva has revealed he has set a target of winning the Golden Boot in this season.

The 25-year old has been one of the key performers for Taifa Stars, who are aiming at qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in . The El Jadida forward believes he is ready to bag the top scorer's award in his third season in North Africa.

"This will be my third season in Morocco and I have always been in the top scorer's list in the past two years," Msuva told Mwanaspoti.

"The only reason why I have not been able to win the Golden Boot is our poor form especially in the latter stages of the season. As a team, we struggle and in that situation, we cannot create scoring chances, it is difficult to score.

Article continues below

"However, there is a big difference this season, we have had a good pre-season and the new players in the team will make a difference for us," Msuva concluded.

The striker has managed to score 24 goals in the league for the Moroccan outfit during his two-year stay.