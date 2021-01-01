Tanzania star Bocco to sign new Simba SC deal

It would be the second time the striker renews his contract with Wekundu wa Msimbazi since he was signed in 2017

Tanzania Mainland Premier League giants Simba SC and Tanzania centre-forward John Bocco have agreed to extend their association.

Bocco's current contract is set to end after the ongoing season concludes but the player and his agent have already agreed to be part of the local heavyweights for longer after lengthy contractual talks.

"We have had successful negotiations with Simba and what remains now is for the club to give us what we demanded in order to have Bocco remain at the club. Simply put, we have an agreement," Bocco's agent Jemedari Kazumari told Mwanaspoti.

"The negotiations took a good trajectory although it took quite some time before we arrived at a conclusion. What now remains is for Bocco to sign the new deal."

Bocco was signed by Wekundu wa Msimbazi in 2017 as a free agent from Azam FC and he arrived with a two-year deal, which ended with the 2018/19 season.

Simba then handed him another deal for two years which is expected to end when the 2020/21 season concludes.

The Taifa Star has scored nine goals for Simba in the Premier League this season despite stiff competition for first-team places with Meddie Kagere - who tops the chart with 11 goals - and Chris Mugalu.

Bocco has also been battling injuries that have denied him enough time to stamp his authority on the team.

Simba chairman Martaza Magungu revealed all matters to do with contract renewals are being looked into by the management.

"We have players whose contracts will soon come to an end but let me assure you that everything is being handled by the relevant bodies," Magungu said.

Since he arrived at Msimbazi street, Bocco has led Wekundu wa Msimbazi to three Premier League titles and ended the 2019/20 season with a treble.

Currently, they are in the race to retain the league trophy as Yanga SC and Azam offer stiff competition in the race to the title.

They are also still in the Shield Cup although they lost to arch-rivals Yanga in the Mapinduzi Cup final in Zanzibar.



In addition, they have qualified for the last eight of the Caf Champions League after emerging as winners of their group.

Simba will play Mwadui FC - a club at the bottom of the 18-table team and with four wins, four draws and 17 losses - on Sunday for their 22nd match of the league season.