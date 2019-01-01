Tanzania selected to host Cecafa Kagame Cup in 2020

The next club regional tournament will be staged in Dar es Salaam as confirmed by Cecafa officials

will host next year’s regional inter-club Kagame Cup, the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa), confirmed this week.

The confirmation was done during the regional sports body’s congress held in Kampala, . According to Daily News, in 2020 Burundi, Rwanda, and Sudan will each host two Cecafa events apiece.

Djibouti, Uganda, and Tanzania shall host one event each. According to Cecafa, Burundi will host U-17 girls and U-20 men's tournaments, while Rwanda will play host to the U-17 Afcon qualifiers and the senior women challenge cup tournaments.

Sudan will host the U-20 qualifiers and the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup men's events.

Djibouti will host the Cecafa U-16 championship, the U-20 women's tournament will be hosted in Uganda and the Cecafa inter-club tournament (Kagame Cup) will be staged in Tanzania.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, after guiding Uganda to victory at the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup success, coach Johnathan McKinstry has heaped praise on the entire team that worked collectively for the feat.

Uganda beat Eritrea 3-0 in the final to win the title, for the 15th time since the inception of the tournament which started as Gossage Cup in 1926.