Tanzania referees put on notice after failure to comply with rules

The federation has warned match officials after they failed to follow laid down rules during league matches

Board (TPLB) has issued a warning to three referees for failing to comply with 17 football rules in matches they were in charge of.

The decision was announced by the TPLB vice-chairman, Ibrahim Mwanyela at the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) offices located in Karume, Dar es Salaam.

According to Daily News, those warned include Dionisia Rukyaa and Soud Lilla, who were in charge of the game between Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Referee Florentina Zablon has also been warned for allowing the game between Mbeya City and Yanga to go on at soaked Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya despite the venue being in an unplayable condition.

The committee has also imposed a 1.2m/- fine on Yanga for several offences, while players -- Mrisho Ngassa, Ramadhani Kabwili, and Cleofas Sospeter have been fined 500,000/- each for refusing to enter dressing room during a league match against Mbeya City.

Yanga’s coach Luc Eymael has been warned by the committee for his comments that he was racially abused by the match official.