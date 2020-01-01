Tanzania Prisons win vs Mwadui as Polisi Tanzania draw with Coastal Union

Yanga SC lead the table with 31 points after 13 games, and are the only unbeaten team in Tanzanian top-flight football

Polisi have moved to the fifth position on the Tanzania Mainland League table despite drawing 1-1 with Coastal Union on Sunday afternoon.

Neither of the two sides could get a goal in the first 45 minutes as chances went begging.

After the break, the administrative side started the match on a high and were rewarded in the 50th minute. Tariq Seif was the main man as he capitalized on a defensive lapse to find the back of the net.

More teams

With 15 minutes to go, the hosts upped their tempo and managed to equalize courtesy of Raizin Hafidh.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Polisi have managed to get five wins, as many draws and three losses from the 13 games played. Their opponents are in the 11th position having collected 16 points from the same number of games. They have recorded four wins, as many draws and five losses.

In another top tier game played on Sunday, Tanzania Prisons took full advantage of home-ground advantage to defeat Mwadui FC 2-0 and collect a vital win that took them to the sixth position.

The home team opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through Lambert Sabiyanka. It turned out to be the only goal in the first half.

It looked like the two teams would be separated by just a goal but it was not the case. Three minutes to the end of the game, Gaspar Mwaipasi doubled the advantage to ease the pressure on his team.

The win was the fifth for Prisons this season from the 13 games played. They have managed to get four draws and as many losses, and as a result they have managed to get 19 points.

The Shinyanga-based charges are down in the relegation zone with just 10 points from the 13 games played.

Despite winning three games and drawing one, Mwadui have managed to fall nine times.

Ruvu Shooting and Kagera Sugar battled to a goalless draw in another top-tier game played on Sunday.

Article continues below

The 27-time champions Young Africans (Yanga SC) lead the table with 31 points from the 13 matches played, and are followed by Azam who are on 25 points after playing 12 games.

Reigning champions Simba SC are third with 23 points from 11 games.