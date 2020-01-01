Tanzania Prisons will not stop Yanga SC in FA Cup - Nugaz

The official believes his charges are well prepared to ensure they qualify for the next round of the cup competition

Yanga SC have set their eyes on trouncing Prisons in the on Sunday afternoon to advance to the Round of 16.

The four-time champions defeated minnows Iringa United 4-0 to set a date with the administrative side who defeated Mlale FC by the same margin.

The last time the two sides met was in the Tanzania Mainland League where the 27-time champions claimed a slim 1-0 win.

Prisons will be aiming at avenging the loss, but Yanga press officer Antonio Nugaz believes it will be a difficult game for their opponents

"The squad has been training well for the FA Cup match," Nugaz is quoted by the Daily News.

"It is our aim to stamp positive results to qualify for the next level of the competition. We respect Tanzania Prisons a lot as they have a good team, but our priority is to win at any cost."

On Saturday, arch-rivals Simba SC sealed progression after coming from behind to defeat Mwadui FC 2-1.

Gerald Mathias opened the scoring for Mwadui but strikes by Clatous Chama and Francis Kahata ensured Wekundu wa Msimbazi advance.