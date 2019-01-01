Tanzania Prisons used more energy than brains against Yanga SC - Mkwasa

The tactician handed the administrative side their first loss off the season and moved his side into the third position on the table with 21 points

Yanga SC head coach Boniface Mkwasa has stated Prisons used more energy than brains in Friday's Tanzania Mainland League game.

A Patrick Sibomana fifth-minute effort was all the 27-time league champions needed to hand the administrative side their first loss this season. However, according to the tactician, the former champions had to change their tactics to stand a chance of winning.

"It was a physical game, [Tanzania Prisons] used more energy than brains and we had to adjust to fit in," Mkwasa said after the match.

"I am delighted with the way my players adapted to the physicality of our opponents. Actually, we could have scored about four goals in the first half but we did not take the chances we created. We did not have the freedom of playing our game owing to the nature of our opponents play but the good thing is we managed to get a good result."

The tactician is delighted to have broken Prisons' unbeaten run and he believes it will give his charges motivation ahead of their forthcoming assignments.

"[Tanzania Prisons] are one of the best sides in the league and getting a win was not easy. The players did their part which is a plus to the team; we have finished the year on a high and it will give us confidence," Mkwasa concluded.

The team will now prepare to play bitter rivals Simba SC in the Kariakoo derby set for January 4.