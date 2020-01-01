Tanzania Prisons fire warning shot at league leaders Yanga SC

The administrative charges are aiming at handing their opponents the first defeat of the season

Prisons team manager Prosper Mzeru is optimistic his team can get a positive outcome over Yanga SC in their league game to be played on Thursday.

The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the first round of league fixtures played in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga failed to clear their lines in the seventh minute and the ball fell kindly to Lambert Sabiyanka, who had enough space to set himself up before unleashing a good shot that beat Farouk Shikhalo in the Yanga goal.

The lead lasted just 13 minutes as the Jangwani-based side fought hard for the equalizing goal. Prisons defenders failed to clear a cross from the left, and the loose ball fell to new signing Michael Sarpong whose first-time shot was too much for the custodian to deal with.

"If we managed to draw against them in Dar es Salaam with our domestic players, it means we are much better than them and ready to take on the fight," Mzeru said ahead of Thursday's game.

"All matches are the same. It does not matter whether you are facing Mwadui or Biashara United since, in the end, you get the same three points regardless which side you played against. What differs are the names of teams."

The game will be played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

Prisons finished the first round of matches with 21 points which came from the 17 games played. As a result, they are placed in the 11th position with five wins, six draws and as many losses. They managed to score 10 goals and conceded 11 to finish with a goal difference of negative one.

They will be up against the 27-time league champions who are the most in-form team in the Tanzania Mainland League.

Timu ya Wananchi managed to collect 43 points from the 17 games played in the first round.

They are the only unbeaten team in the Tanzanian top tier after collecting 13 wins and four draws.

They have also managed to score 28 goals in the process; only Simba SC have scored more goals, 33. Wananchi have the second best defense after conceding just six goals.