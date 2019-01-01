Tanzania Prisons are one of the toughest teams Simba SC have faced – Aussems

The Belgian coach showered praise on their opponents after dropping points, saying they are the most organised team in the league

Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems has admitted Prisons are the toughest team they have faced so far in the Mainland this season.

The defending champions were deprived maximum points at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday after recording their first draw of the campaign against Tanzania Prisons, thereby slowing down the pace at the top of the ladder.

Aussems has now admitted it was one of the toughest games for his side this season to date.

“It was a battle between two teams with different approaches as we tried to play football while they wanted to defend and attack something which worked better for them,” Aussems is quoted by Daily News.

He also said missing the services of striker John Bocco, who is still nursing an injury, has had a big impact on the team’s striking force as the current striker Meddie Kagere lacks a partner upfront.

Moreover, the Belgian trainer claimed the injury of Miraji Athuman has made things worse to his team, mainly at the striking department, saying the pressing has decreased.

“As you saw during the match, we tried to go to the left, right, made substitutions but still failed to get what we really wanted. Anyway, congratulations to Tanzania Prisons for the great performance,” continued Aussems.

Simba have 22 points from nine games while their opponents Tanzania Prisons have bagged 19 points from 11 matches and remain the only side not to succumb to defeat this season.

Simba have dropped four points in three games after a 1-0 defeat at Mwadui FC before winning 4-0 against Mbeya City and then a scoreless draw against Prisons.