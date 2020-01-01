Tanzania pitch camp in Istanbul ahead of Tunisia Afcon duty

The Taifa Stars will face the Northern African country twice in this month in an attempt to seal a slot in the next continental championship

The national team have arrived safely in Istanbul to start preparations for their double-header against .

The Taifa Stars, who are third with three points in Group J, will face Tunisia away on November 13 before they host the 2004 African champions on November 17 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has confirmed the team led by head coach Etienne Ndayiragije have landed safely in , where they will pitch camp for three days before they face the North African giants.

“The national team Taifa Stars have landed safely in Turkey, Istanbul where they will pitch camp for three days as they prepare for the do-or-die clash against Tunisia on November 13," the TFF wrote on their official social media pages.

Among the foreign-based players leading the Tanzania team are captain Mbwana Samatta – who made a move to Fenerbahçe after a half-a-season stay with , Simon Msuva who turns out for Difaa El Jadida of , and Thomas Ulimwengu of in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Metacha Mnata, who has been superb for Yanga SC in the nine matches played in the Mainland , is leading the goalkeeping department alongside Aishi Manula, who has had a rather challenging time with Simba SC, while David Mapigano is also in the squad after he made a move to join Azam FC from .

Yanga’s defender Bakari Mwamnyeto was also summoned after he has superbly settled at Timu ya Wananchi since he moved from Coastal Union in August. Farid Musa is another new Yanga player, who has earned the faith of the Burundian coach for the third Afcon qualifier.

Goalkeepers : Juma Kaseja (Kinondoni Municipal Council FC), Metacha Mnata (Young Africans SC), Aishi Manula (Simba SC), David Mapigano (Azam FC).

Defenders : Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC), Deus Kaseke (Young Africans SC), Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Brayson David (Kinondoni Municipal Council FC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans SC), Abdallah Kheri (Azam FC), Himid Mao (ENPPI SC), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC).

Midfielders : Ditram Nchimbi (Young Africans SC), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch FC), Feisal Salum (Young Africans SC), Farid Mussa (Young Africans SC), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Iddy Suleiman (Azam FC), Thomas Ulimwengu ( ), Saidi Hamisi (Simba SC).