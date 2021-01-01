Tanzania name provisional squad for U20 Africa Cup of Nations

Seven foreign-based players have been named in the Ngorongoro Heroes' provisional squad

U20 head coach Jamhuri Kihwelo has named his 40-man squad ahead of the U20 to be held in Mauritania from February 14.

Most of the players in the team are those who helped them reach the final of the U20 Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) where they lost 4-1 to the Hippos of .

The champions got their goals from Richard Basangwa, Steven Sserwada, Ivan Bogere and Kenneth Semakule while the immediate former champions scored their only goal via Abdul Suleiman.

More teams

Seven youngsters who are based abroad have been included in the provisional squad.

Kelvin John and Ibrahim Shah, who are based in with , lead the foreign legion. Others are Novatus Dismas, who is based in Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv, Ally Msengi of Stellenbosch in , Super Jamhuri of ATM in , Nassor Saadun of MFK based in the , and Ben Starkie of SV Wilhelmshaven, .

The players have been asked to report to camp on Wednesday, January 13 to start the preparations for the biennial competition to be held in Mauritania from February 14 to March 4.

Tanzania provisional squad

Article continues below

Daniel Mgore (Biashara United), Rahim Sheikh (KMC FC), Zuberi Kameta (Simba FC), Anderson Solomon ( Dodoma FC), David Bryson (KMC FC), Paschal Gaudence (Azam FC), Alphonce Mabula (Skylink Academy), Alfred Laurent (Azam FC), Abdurazak Mohamed (Mbeya FC), Samwel Jackson (Ihefu FC), Henry Hussein (Simba FC).

Omary Jumanne (Mtibwa Sugar), Novatus Dismas (Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel), Khelfinnie Salum (Azam FC), Super Jamhuri (ATM, Belgium), Hassan Kapalata (KMC FC), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch, South Africa), Rajabu Athumani (Gwambina FC), Abraham Morrice (Alliance FC), Edmund Godfrey (Alliance FC ), Kassim Shabani (Polisi Tanzania ), Yunus Abdulkarim ( Young Africans), Teps Evans (Ihefu FC ), Nassor Saadun (MFK, Czech), Abdul Mohamed (Coastal Union).

Charles Masenga (Mwadui FC), Salim Said Zuberi (African Sports), Kelvin John (Leicester City, England), Ben Starkie ( SV Wilhelmshaven, Germany), Boniface Medard (Lipuli FC), January Jabir (Dodoma FC), Ashraf Malolo (Azam FC), Agiri Aristides (Magnet Academy), Johannes Samwel (Young Africans), Razak Omary (Fountain Gate), Ibrahim Shah (Leicester City, England), Abubakar Salum (Mtibwa FC), Yislam Fraj (Mtibwa Sugar)