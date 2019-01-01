Tanzania launch fundraising campaign for Taifa Stars

The Taifa Stars will be making their second Afcon appearance and the Tanzanian government are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a hitch-free outing

vice-president Samia Suluhu is heading a fundraising campaign for the Taifa Stars who will be competing in the 2019 (Afcon) in .

The East Africans are making a return to the continental tournament after 39 years, having last featured in the competition in 1980 in , where they were eliminated in the group stage.

The Taifa Stars are hoping to reach the knockout stages of this year’s tournament under the guidance of their Nigerian tactician Emmanuel Amuneke.

The East Africans have been drawn along with West African giants , and in Group C.

The Tanzanian government is rallying round for financial support to ensure Amuneke’s men have a successful outing in the tournament.

"The goal is to reach one billion shillings (about $436,000),” Suluhu said, per Nations Sport.

"This is our team, the Tanzanian team. We must support it financially. Our last participation was 39 years ago. All this time, we were asleep. Now we are waking up.”

Tanzania will play their first game in the Afcon tournament against Senegal at the 30 June Stadium on Sunday.

They will then, take on Kenya and Algeria on June 27 and July 1 respectively at the same venue.