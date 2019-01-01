Tanzania hold Rwanda in international friendly

The visitors could not find their way past the Amavubi in a build-up game ahead of their second-tier competition qualifying game

have held Rwanda to a goalless draw in an international friendly played on Monday.

Amavubi named the best possible squad which included the likes of Harun Niyonzima, Meddie Kagere, and Jacques Tuyisenge intending to get a win in front of the home fans.

Interim Taifa Stars coach Etienne Ndayiragije opted to field most of the locally-based players in preparations for their 2020 Chan second leg qualifying match against Sudan.

The Burundian will be impressed with his defenders who managed to keep the likes of Kagera and Tuyisenge quiet. Yanga SC custodian Metacha Mnata managed to pull out several world-class saves to ensure the visitors did not concede.

Earlier on, Ndayiragije had said his team stood a chance of making it to in the 2020 Chan finals despite trailing by a solitary goal against their opponents.

"I am confident we will still make it to Cameroon despite our poor start," Ndayiragije is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"Our chance of playing in Chan is still open and I believe we can capitalize on it. We have players who can overturn the first leg result. A friendly against Rwanda will help us shape up for our game against Sudan."

Rwanda XI: Yves Kimenyi, Fitina Omborenga, Emmanuel Imanishimiwe, Herve Rugwiro, Thierry Manzi, Amran Nshinyimana, Eric Nsabimana, Oliver Niyonzima, Harun Niyonzima, Meddie Kagere, Jacques Tuyisenge.

Tanzania XI: Metacha Mnata,Salum Kimenya, Gadiel Kamagi, Bakari Nondo, Eraso Nyoni, Abdoul Aziz Makame, Himid Mao, Frank Domayo, Simon Msuva, Yussuf Abdalla, Shah Farid.