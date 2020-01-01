Tanzania grassroots football to get Tsh 240M after Play Master, TFF partnership

The betting firm will be on board for an initial two years with an option of extension

's grassroots football has received a boost after betting firm Play Master announced a sponsorship worth TSh 240 million.

The deal between the firm and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) is meant to help in developing the game in lower tiers. The Federation's president Wallace Karia stated the monies to clubs were not meant for campaigns and were meant to develop the game.

"The money we are giving you is not because of the football elections scheduled for 2021, this is meant for football," Karia told reporters during the signing and unveiling of the two-year sponsorship deal.

More teams

"Even if I wanted to use them for politics, it could have been less beneficial considering the fact that clubs in grassroots do not directly get involved in voting for the president."

The administrator has warned club officials against misusing the funds meant for the players.

"The monies should be deposited in the club's respective accounts for future use," Karia continued.

"I don't want misuse of the monies; any official who will embezzle them will not be pardoned.

"The deal is just the beginning; we intend to continue working together, all the way to the top."

Play Master's chairman Edgar Pambukyan was delighted with the partnership and exuded confidence it will help in promoting Tanzania football.

"This is a great opportunity and privilege to work together with the TFF and we appreciate it," the administrator said.

"It is a big day for Play Master and it is our hope that we will impact football in Tanzania positively.

"The game in the country has a bright future and by both parties entering the deal, there will be mutual benefit. We have been in the country for the last seven years and we have come to love it including the culture, and now we want to be more involved."

Article continues below

The 2020/21 top tier league commenced on September 6.

However, the Division One league will kick off on October 3, 2020, while the last division will start on November 7, 2020.



The domestic Cup, which is referred to as the Azam Cup, will start on November 28, 2020, while the mid-season transfer window will open on December 12, 2020, and will close on January 15, 2021.