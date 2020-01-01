Tanzania government promise to curb gate revenue theft from matches

The government promises to support the TFF and clubs in the Mainland league to benefit from their gate revenue

The government has promised to help Mainland clubs to reap big from their gate collections.

This is after the government flashed a yellow card to institutions and individuals who have been denying football clubs, the government and other stakeholders of their rightful share from gate collections.

Speaking to reporters in Dodoma on Sunday, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Arts, Culture and Sports, Hassan Abbasi said gone are the days when such individuals and entities were left to indulge in such malpractices.

The Chief Government Spokesperson said he had identified some entities, individuals, and vehicles that were used in sneaking in spectators to watch matches after pocketing their money.

He said he has started instituting some tough measures to seal loopholes of theft, starting with matches played at the National Stadium and Uhuru Stadium, before rolling out his plans to other stadia in the country.

“I give these individuals and entities a grace period from now up to the next match to be played at National Stadium to rectify their actions or face consequences,” Abbasi warned in as quoted by Daily News.

Abbasi said it was shameful to see football clubs and players complaining of lack of funds to run their activities, including paying players’ salaries while some individuals and entities were benefiting from gate collections.

The permanent secretary spoke at length on the matches played at the National Stadium between Young Africans (Yanga SC) and the Premier League leaders Simba SC, saying he noted unimaginable levels of malpractices leading to the loss of gate collections.

However, he said, having started instituting some tough measures aimed at sealing loopholes of loss of gate collection, the match played on March 8 between Yanga and Simba generated record revenue amounting to 545m/-.

“Since the two football clubs were established no match between them has ever generated such a huge amount of revenue,” Abbasi continued.