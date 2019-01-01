Tanzania football making good strides – Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa

The Prime Minister says the country is making huge strides as far as the development of football is concerned

Speaking during the Simba Day celebrations at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa picked out Tanzania’s recent win against rivals in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers as one of the reasons he thinks the country is on the up.

“I have a message from President John Magufuli. He said the government is happy with the development of football in the country and wanted the spit maintained and ensures that Tanzanian teams are shining in Africa,” Majaliwa is quoted by Daily News.

“We are now seeing the upturn in growth of football. We beat Kenya in the Chan qualifiers and Tanzanite is winning in .

He further said that Tanzanian clubs including Simba SC, Azam FC, Young Africans (Yanga), KMC and Namungo are growing strong and this leads to the growth of football in the country.

Majaliwa demanded more investments in clubs, saying football is a big business which requires massive investments, lauding business tycoon Mohammed Dewji alias ‘MO’ for acquiring 49 per cent shares at Simba, where he is investing heavily.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate Simba leadership and Dewji (Mohammed), for making sure that Simba is transformed and going places,” he added.

Majaliwa ordered the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports to continue to promoting sports and ensure clubs have better system of increasing revenue.