Tanzania fixture change affects Simba SC and Yanga SC

The Tanzanian federation have confirmed changes to league fixtures to accommodate the Taifa Stars' preparations for the Chan qualifiers

Tanzanian Board (TPLB) have made changes to the league fixtures to accommodate the Taifa Stars ahead of their Africa Nations Championships (Chan) clash against Sudan.

The abrupt changes will see Simba face Mtibwa Sugar in the Mainland Tanzanian league on Friday at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam and not on Tuesday next week as previously planned.

The other game involving Mbeya City against Young African (Yanga SC), which was set for September 18, has been shifted to another date yet to be confirmed.

According to TPLB chief executive officer (CEO) Boniface Wambura, the changes have been made to enable the national team to move to camp early on September 15 ahead of the Chan match against Sudan set for September 20 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“It should be understood the occurred changes have not been caused by the Football Federation (TFF) but rather delays from Caf to announce the next round of Chan fixtures,” Wambura is quoted by the Daily News.

He also confirmed the changes will affect the Mbeya and Yanga match, as the latter must have enough time to prepare for their second-round tie of the Caf against Zesco United of Zambia.

Yanga are currently camping in Mwanza to prepare for the match before returning to Dar es Salaam for the first leg on Saturday.