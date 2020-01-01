Tanzania face Zambia in 2020 Cosafa U17 Women's Cup final

The East Africans will slug it out against their Southern African counterparts after securing their qualification with a game to spare

will face Zambia in the final of this year's Cosafa U17 Women's Cup on Saturday after both garnered nine points.

The Copper Princesses advanced to the final following a 3-0 success over Comoros, while the young Twiga Stars whitewashed Zimbabwe 10-1 in their matches on Tuesday.

Kaluba Kangwa's team started on a high as Comfort Selemani's header gave them the lead before Tisilile Lungu consolidated their lead from the penalty spot before the half-time break.

After the break, Bupe Banda struck moments after the hour-mark, with a brilliant shot from the edge of the box to the top corner to guarantee the third win of the tournament for the Zambians.

On their part, Tanzania cruised past Zimbabwe in style as they continued their high goalscoring form to the competition.

Protasia Mbunda opened the scoring for the Twiga Stars thanks to a goalkeeping error inside the first minute before Aisha Masaka assisted Koku Kipanga to double the lead.

Irene Kisisa, Shehat Mohamedi and Ester Gindulya scored to ensure the Tanzanians hit five past the Zimbabweans before the break.

On return from recess, the Twiga Stars continued from where they left off as Zawadi Athuman added the sixth before Mohamedi bagged her second of the match moments after the restart.

Neema Shibara grabbed a brace and top scorer Aisha Masaka bagged her ninth goal of the tournament to wrap up the big win.

The latest wins were the third in four for Tanzania, and in three for Zambia as both emerged runaway joint-leaders at the top of the log.

The development means hosts and Comoros will face off in their final matches of the competition on Thursday, while Zambia will face Zimbabwe in a dead rubber tie on the same day.