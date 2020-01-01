Tanzania FA president Karia named in Fifa committee for Africa

The new Cecafa boss has now landed a new role in the Fifa committee set up to lead the Africa zones

The president of Football Federation (TFF) Wallace Karia has been named in a special Fifa committee, tasked to reform the structure of Africa Zonal Associations.

Karia, who recently was elected to head Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa), is among five individuals, who have been appointed by Fufa in the committee which has been tasked to reform the structure of football on the continent.

According to Daily News, other members of the committee, which will be headed by Caf President Ahmad Ahmad are Caf Secretary-General, Mouad Hajji, Mario Gallavotti (Fifa) and Niger Football Federation president, Hamidou Djibrilla.

According to Karia, apart from working on re-restructuring of zonal associations/federations organisation systems, the committee will look at various areas such as administration, referees, coaches, competitions and partnerships with Fifa regional offices in developing football, especially at school level.

Article continues below

It will also work on establishing disciplinary instruments, which are vital in competitions and technical assistance.

The committee will be coordinated by the Fifa Football Stakeholders Committee through its Members Department, which will supervise and coordinate meeting sessions of the Special Committee, until the completion of their tasks.

The special committee had been formed after a meeting between Fifa and Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Aza, held recently in Zurich, , led by Fifa President Gianni Infantino.