Tanzania emerged runners-up as Morocco win Unaf Women's Cup

The Twiga Stars settled for the second spot behind the Moroccans after they were held by Tunisia in their final game on Saturday

emerged runners-up at the Union of North African Football Associations (Unaf) Women's Cup following a 1-1 draw with hosts at Alkarm Stadium on Saturday.

The Twiga Stars went into the final game against the host nation in second with six points, three behind and hoped the leaders might slip up.

The East Africans made a poor start as they conceded early after Meriem Houidj fired Tunisia in front five minutes into the contest.

However, Aisha Hamissi Massaka grabbed the equaliser in the 68th minute for Tanzania to share the spoils with the Tunisians and wrap up their campaign in second place.

In the other match, leaders Morocco did not take their foot off the pedal as they defeated 2-0 at the same venue on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Ghozlane Chabak gave the Moroccans the lead in the 50th minute before Ibtissam Jraidi scored four minutes from full-time to clinch the regional title.

The five-nation competition will put the Twiga Stars in fine shape ahead of the upcoming qualifiers for the 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations, with the first round ties scheduled for April.

Final Unaf Women's Cup Table

1. Morocco – 12 points

2. Tanzania – 7 points

3. Tunisia – 5 points

4. Algeria – 4 points

5. Mauritania – 0 points