Tanzania Cup: Yanga SC not afraid of any team - Mfikira

The Jangwani giants claim they are ready and prepared to be paired with any team in the quarter-finals of the domestic cup

Yanga SC have stated they are fighting to go all the way, to lift the Tanzania Cup after reaching the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Jangwani giants booked their place in the last eight of the domestic tournament following a 1-0 win against Tanzania Prisons in a Round of 16 contest at Nelson Mandela Stadium, Sumbawanga in Rukwa region on Saturday.

Following the win, Yanga acting secretary-general Haji Mfikira has said they are not fearing any team in the competition and that they are ready to go all the way and lift the trophy.

“We have already won the Mapinduzi Cup and now we are fighting to make sure we reach the final and win this FA Cup,” Mfikira said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“We know it will not be an easy task to win the trophy because of the stiff competition every team is putting up, but I can assure you we are well organised and not afraid of any team we will be drawn to face in the quarter-finals.

“We have planned to play every game as a final to achieve our goal and in addition, we have also planned ways to motivate the players, the management is working on increasing the motivation within the squad in various ways including player bonuses being revised upwards as a way to push them to win the trophy.”

Among the teams that have already qualified for the last eight include defending champions and Yanga rivals Simba SC, who beat Kagera Sugar 2-1 in the Round of 16.

Others are Division One side Rhino Rangers, Dodoma City, Namungo, Azam FC, and Mwadui FC.

Last season, Yanga failed to reach the final of the competition after losing 2-0 to Simba in the semi-final stage.

Apart from the domestic cup, Yanga are also chasing the Mainland Premier League title where they are fighting it out with Simba and Azam.

The Jangwani giants are currently sitting second on the 18-team table with 57 points from 27 matches, four points less than Simba, who are on top with 61 points from 25 matches while Azam are third on 54 points from 28 matches.

Yanga will next face Simba in the Kariakoo derby at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.