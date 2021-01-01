Tanzania Cup: Simba SC will not underrate Dodoma Jiji in quarters – Da Rosa

The French tactician warns against underrating Jiji in the last eight of the domestic cup after the draw was done on Tuesday

Despite beating Dodoma City in both Mainland Premier League matches this season Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa believes they will face a tough game against the same side in the quarter-finals of the domestic cup.

The two top-flight sides were drawn to face each other in the last eight after the draw conducted on Tuesday that also saw Simba rivals Yanga SC’s paired against Mwadui FC, Rhino FC to face Azam FC while Biashara United will come up against Namungo FC.

Coach Gomes has said as the tournament progresses it becomes more difficult which is why he believes it will be a tough match and they should prepare well for the meeting at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium between May 25, 26, or 27.

“If we want to win the FA Cup then we would say Dodoma is a good draw but until now we have to fight against Dodoma, firstly it is a tough team and even if we won against them two times this season, I know they are a tough team and it is not easy to win against Dodoma,” Gomes told Simba Online TV.

The French tactician has further added Simba’s goal is to make sure they defend the domestic cup title because they have the best team in Tanzanian soil and must prove that.

Article continues below

“If we qualify we play against Azam, a very good team and you can see their last performance against Yanga they won 1-0, it is a tough draw but we want to win everything, every cup this year, it is very important to be champions of the league and to win the FA Cup, it is the best time to show Tanzanians that Simba is the best team in the country, so we are very ambitious,” Gomes continued.

The winner between Simba, who are the defending champions, and Dodoma will then face the winner between Rhino and Azam, while the winner between Biashara and Namungo will book a date with the winner between Yanga and Mwadui in the semi-finals.

Therefore, should they win their respective fixtures, Simba and Yanga could face off in another Kariakoo derby in the final.