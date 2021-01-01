Tanzania Cup: Simba SC to face Kagera Sugar as Yanga SC handed Tanzania Prisons

The Msimbazi giants have been drawn to face the Sugar Millers in the fifth round of the domestic Cup between April 28 to May 2

Defending champions Simba SC have been drawn to face Kagera Sugar in the fifth round of the Azam Sports Confederation Cup.

According to the draw conducted on Wednesday and obtained by Goal, the Msimbazi giants will host the Sugar Millers between April 28 and May 2, the same period their rivals Yanga SC will come up against Tanzania Prisons.

In other matches, Division One side Rhino Rangers will take on Arusha FC, Biashara United will come up against Ruvu Shooting, Mwadui FC will host Coastal Union, Dodoma City will come up against KMC FC while JKT Tanzania will face Namungo FC.

Simba won the domestic Cup title last season after beating Namungo 2-1 in the final and they ended up clinching a double as they also won the Mainland Premier League.

Losing finalists Namungo were then allowed to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup with Simba taking part in the Champions League.

Namungo have already been eliminated from the Caf competition after reaching the group stage for the first time in the club’s history, but they are yet to win a match after four matchdays.

On the other hand, Simba are still firmly in the Champions League title race after they secured their place in the quarter-finals.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi managed to top Group A with 13 points beating African champions Al Ahly into second position while AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo came third and Al Merrikh of Sudan finished last.

Simba started their group matches with a 1-0 away win against AS Vita in DR Congo before they returned home to shock Al Ahly 1-0 and then travelled to Sudan, where they secured a 0-0 draw against Al Merrikh.

Article continues below

Al Merrikh then travelled to face Simba at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium where they suffered a 3-0 thumping. Then Simba beat AS Vita 4-1 - it was the first time they conceded a goal in the group.

The Mainland Premier League champions then suffered their first defeat in the group after losing by a solitary goal to Al Ahly away in Cairo last Friday, although the match was nothing more than a dead rubber.

Simba will now await the quarter-finals draw where they will play either Chabab Belouizdad (Algeria), Mouloudia Algiers (Algeria), or Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa).