Tanzania Cup: Simba SC handed Dodoma Jiji as Yanga SC to face Mwadui FC

The Msimbazi giants will face their fellow league side in the last eight of the domestic cup as they continue to chase a domestic double

Simba SC have been drawn to face fellow Mainland Premier League side Dodoma City in the quarter-finals of the Tanzania domestic cup.

The draw conducted on Tuesday has also seen Simba's rivals Yanga SC paired against Mwadui FC, Rhino FC to face Azam FC while Biashara United will come up against Namungo FC.

The winner between Simba, who are the defending champions, and Dodoma will then face the winner between Rhino and Azam, while the winner between Biashara and Namungo will book a date with the winner between Yanga and Mwadui in the semi-finals.



Therefore, should they win their respective fixtures, Simba and Yanga could face off in another Kariakoo derby in the final.

Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has acknowledged they have been given a tough draw but insisted their target is to win all the trophies on offer this season.

“If we want to win the FA Cup then we would say Dodoma is a good draw but until now we have to fight against Dodoma, firstly it is a tough team and even if we won against them two times this season, I know they are a tough team and it is not easy to win against Dodoma,” Gomes told Simba Online TV.

“If we qualify we play against Azam, a very good team and you can see their last performance against Yanga they won 1-0, it is a tough draw but we want to win everything, every cup this year, it is very important to be champions of the league and to win the FA Cup, it is the best time to show Tanzanians that Simba is the best team in the country, so we are very ambitious.”

However, before the cup game, Simba have a Caf Champions League quarter-final fixture to think about as they come up against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The Msimbazi giants have already arrived in South Africa in readiness for the first leg clash scheduled for FNB Stadium in Johannesburg with only midfielder Bernard Morrison missing from the travelling squad owing to his travel paperwork, which was not ready.

Simba SC squad; Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, and Ally Salim.

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Kennedy Juma, and David Kameta.

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Rally Bwalya, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata, and Taddeo Lwanga.

Strikers: Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, Ibrahim Ajib, and Chris Mugalu.