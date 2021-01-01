Tanzania coach Poulsen unveils Taifa Stars squad for international friendly against Malawi

The named players are expected to report to camp on June 5 ahead of the game with the Flames

Tanzania head coach Kim Poulsen has named his 27-man squad to prepare for the international friendly game against Malawi.

The tactician is using the game against the Flames to prepare his charges for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled to start in September.

It is for this reason the Danish has opted to give as many players as possible a chance to show what they can offer the Taifa Stars.

Despite his inconsistencies, Yanga SC goalkeeper Metacha Mnata has been named in the provisional squad.

Simba SC veteran Erasto Nyoni has also been considered alongside Kennedy Juma, who has found regular playing time a challenge at Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

Azam duo Braison Nkulula and Iddi Nado have been included as well.

The players are expected to report in camp on June 5.

The match against the Flames will be a fourth match for the 62-year-old, who took over from Etienne Ndayiragije after the African Nations Championship, where the East Africans performed dismally.

He has since been in charge of three matches, a friendly game against Kenya where he lost 2-1 before falling by a solitary goal away to Equatorial Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

His only win, by a solitary goal as well, came at home over Libya in the aforementioned competition.

Malawi are among the teams that qualified for Afcon finals in Cameroon after claiming a 1-0 win in their last group game against Uganda.

Article continues below

Full Squad:

Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), Juma Kaseja (KMC FC), Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC), Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC). Israel Mwenda (KMC FC), Edward Manyama (Ruvu Shooting FC), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC) Kennedy Juma (Simba SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC) Dickson Job (Yanga SC), Nickson Kababage (Youssoufia FC - Morocco).

Simon Msuva (Wydad AC - Morocco), Mudathir Yahya (Azam FC) Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Feisal Salum(Yanga SC), Salum Abubakar (Azam FC) Braison Nkulula (Azam FC) Idd Nado (Azam FC)

Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce - Turkey), John Bocco (Simba SC), Abdul Suleiman (Coastal Union), Ayoub Lyanga (Azam FC), Denis Kibu (Mbeya City), Meshack Abraham (Gwambina FC), Novatus Dismas (Maccabi Tel Aviv - Israel) Yusuph Mhilu (Kagera Sugar).