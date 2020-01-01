Tanzania champions Simba SC unveil new logo, 2020/21 season jersey

The club has explained why they have opted to change their trademark for one without their popular slogan

Mainland champions Simba SC have unveiled a new logo as well as the 2020/21 jersey.

The club’s spokesperson Haji Manara explained why they have altered the club’s logo which will no longer carry their slogan ‘Nguvu Moja’.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi made the changes in a season they recorded success on the pitch, they retained the league title, won the as well as the Community Shield trophy.

“According to the growing demands of evolving football, many clubs have decided to change their logos in order to remain relevant in the current market,” Manara said during the unveiling ceremony.

“Simba are doing this because we are not an island. It is very few big clubs that have had their logos unchanged since their inception.

“Let me give you an example of clubs like , , , and even some here in Africa have had to change their logos in order to be compatible with the modern market demands.

“Our slogan 'Nguvu Moja' will not appear in the new logo and this is the reason; just because of the modern demands and in the business perspective as it was done by big clubs world-wide we have decided to get rid of the slogan from our logo.

“ have deleted the slogan, even , the best team in Africa for the decade have also done so.”

Manara stated that the intention of doing away with the slogan from their new jerseys and logo should not be understood as a step to completely do away with the ‘Nguvu Moja’ slogan.

“It does not mean we are completely doing away with the slogan, no. But given the demands of modern soccer and the markets we have had to make some changes,” the outspoken official said.

“We will, however, retain it in our constitution and in the press releases.

“I am making this explanation just to avoid misinterpretation that we have completely deleted our slogan.”

New boy Bernard Morrison was among the three players used to unveil the new jersey set for the upcoming season.

Morrison was signed from arch-rivals Yanga SC after just half-a-season stay.