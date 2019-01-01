Cheng Hoe hails Malaysia's performance in 'one of best games of 2019'

Two Malaysia players will miss their coming match against bitter rivals Indonesia due to accumulated bookings.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has praised the performances of his players in their 2-1 Group G World Cup Asian qualification win against on Thursday.

J1 League star Chanathip Songkrasin opened the scoring for the visitors at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium as early as the seventh minute, but the favourites would end up being overwhelmed by the Harimau Malaya, through goals by Brendan Gan (26') and Mohamadou Sumareh (57').

Malaysia v match highlights

When fielding questions from the reporters after the match, Cheng Hoe hailed his charges for putting in their best performance against a tough opponent.

"I think the boys played one of their best games this year tonight, in what was a tough match against a strong team. But they showed team spirit and their never-say-die attitude to bag the well-deserved three points.

"They conceded early, and this is the only weakness we haven't been able to root out, but they retained their unity and self-belief. Gan's equaliser was the turning point and they kept looking for the winner. All departments performed well against a Thailand composed of their best players, and they gave their everything out there.

"But it's only the halfway point of the second stage of the qualifiers, and the win has boosted our morale for the the remaining matches,"

He also revealed that forward Syafiq Ahmad and right back Matthew Davies will miss their next qualification match, at home against bitter rivals Indonesia next Tuesday, due to accumulated bookings.

