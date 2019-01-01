Tampines Rovers show great spirit and limitations against Hanoi FC

Tampines Rovers showed great defensive display to earn a point against Hanoi FC

demonstrated immense resilence to rescue a point after conceding against Hanoi FC in the . While the score may have ended 1-1 all to both sides, the Vietnamese will be left ruing the result as it was clear that they had the upper hand.

Indeed from the start, the Stags were on the backfoot as they simply struggled to cope with the silky play of their opponents who managed to carve out clear chances but due to wayward finishing, were unable to capitalise on their dominance. The first goal would arrive in the second half due to a howler from Tampines custodian Syazwan Buhari, after he misjudged the flight of the ball, allowing Pape Omar to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Tampines had their backs against the wall and defended for their lives at times but managed to steady themselves and hit back in the 77th minute by taking advantage of Hanoi's high defensive line. Conclusively based on today's performance, it will be hard to see how the Singapore side can progress further in this tournament due to their limitations, however if there is a positive to be taken, will be their never-say-die attitude; and in football that counts for a lot.