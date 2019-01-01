Tammy Abraham’s goals: Chelsea striker matches Cristiano Ronaldo and Dele Alli’s Premier League feat

The Blues’ youngster becomes the third player under the age of 21 to score at least two goals in three successive in English top-flight matches

Tammy Abraham has joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Dele Alli in the ’s revered ranks thanks to his first-half brace against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

2 - Tammy Abraham is the third player in Premier League history to score 2+ goals in three consecutive appearances aged 21 or younger, after Cristiano Ronaldo in December 2006 and Dele Alli in January 2017. Shining. pic.twitter.com/WSuVIrXpcT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

After Fikayo Tomori’s opener, Abraham found the net twice to give a comfortable 3-0 lead at half-time in West Midlands, .

Following a disappointing 2-2 draw with in their last clash prior to the international break, Frank Lampard’s men were hoping to bounce back against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

The 21-year-year was the man for the job as he continued his fine scoring run in front of goal for the Stamford Bridge giants.

In the process, the Anglo-Nigerian, who has now scored six goals in his last three appearances, now takes his place in the Premier League history books alongside club legend Ronaldo and Hotspur’s Alli.

Abraham joined Chelsea as a youngster in 2004 but has had to wait to make his impact under manager Lampard. He had spent time on loan at , and .